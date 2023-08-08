Japan braced for strong winds and heavy rainfall as Typhoon Khanun nears south-west coast

TOKYO – A swath of Japanese regions, including central areas, is braced for Typhoon Khanun to make landfall near south-western Japan on Tuesday amid warnings of damage from strong winds and heavy rainfall.

The storm was hovering about 160km north-east of Amami in south-western Japan, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

After skirting western parts of Japan’s Nagasaki prefecture, the typhoon is projected to make its way parallel to the coast north towards South Korea, said the agency.

The typhoon has gradually lost its strength but still packs winds of 108kmh, with gusts of up to 144kmh.

Rainfall in the Shikoku and southern Kyushu regions was expected to be between 300mm and 400mm around Tuesday and Wednesday.

The agency said: “Due to the slow movement of the typhoon and its prolonged impact, total rainfall may greatly exceed the normal monthly rainfall for August in the Pacific Ocean side of Kyushu and western Japan, and in the Tokai region.”

Carmaker Mazda Motor on Monday said it will suspend production at its two domestic plants on Wednesday and Thursday.

Shinkansen, or high-speed train, services may also be suspended between the Hakata and Osaka stations from Wednesday night until Thursday morning, West Japan Railway said.

The city of Nagasaki on Wednesday relocated a venue to commemorate the 78th anniversary of the atomic bombing by the United States to an indoor convention centre from a park. REUTERS