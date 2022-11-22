Japan begins Unification Church probe amid anger over ties with ruling party

The government will give the Unification Church until Dec 9 to answer questions about its finances and organisation. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
53 sec ago
Published
33 min ago

TOKYO – Japan’s government on Tuesday launched a probe into the Unification Church, the first step in a process that could strip the group of its legal status amid public anger over its links to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s ruling party.

The government will give the church until Dec 9 to answer questions about its finances and organisation, Minister of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology Keiko Nagaoka told a regular news conference.

Once the government investigation is over, it will be up to a court to decide whether to remove the Unification Church’s legal standing and, with it, the tax exemptions that registered religious organisations enjoy in Japan.

Widespread links between the church and lawmakers in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party came to light after former premier Shinzo Abe was shot and killed during an election campaign in July.

The suspect in Mr Abe’s assassination, Tetsuya Yamagami, bore a grudge against the church – an organisation known for its mass weddings and which critics call a cult – alleging that it impoverished his family and blamed Mr Abe for promoting it. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Japan's LDP to update list of members linked to Unification Church
Unification Church in Japan vows reform after criticism

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top