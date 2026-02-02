Japan begins over-the-counter ‘morning-after pill’ sales to all ages

The morning-after pill will only be available at facilities that have met certain requirements.

TOKYO – Around 7,000 pharmacies and drugstores across Japan began on Feb 2 over-the-counter sales of morning-after pills without age restrictions or parental consent requirements.

The pills, NorLevo, work best within 72 hours after unprotected sex to prevent pregnancy and must be taken in front of a pharmacist at the facility purchased. While already available over the counter in many countries, a doctor’s prescription had previously been required in Japan.

The Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare released on its website a list of pharmacies and drugstores that are authorised to stock the emergency contraceptive, including the number of pharmacists and their genders, as well as whether they are available for consultation outside of business hours.

NorLevo will only be available at facilities that have met certain requirements, including those that can guarantee privacy and cooperate with nearby obstetricians and gynaecologists. The suggested retail price is 7,480 yen (S$61) per pill and it is not obtainable online.

Trained pharmacists will utilise a checklist to confirm whether a woman can take the pill. As the pill is not guaranteed to prevent pregnancy, she is recommended to take a pregnancy test or visit a gynaecologist after three weeks.

The pill can only be purchased by the person requiring it, and is not available to third parties or men.

Drugstores and pharmacies selling the contraceptive may recommend those 16 years or younger or women who seek purchases multiple times within a short period to seek support at healthcare facilities, and connect them to local support organisations if sexual assault or abuse is suspected. KYODO NEWS