Japan battles to persuade its big brands to join military buildout

TOKYO - As Tokyo spins up its defence industry for the country’s largest military expansion since World War II, it has run into a challenge: some of Japan’s best-known brands are reluctant to invest in the military side of their businesses.

Japan, which renounced war in 1947, last year unveiled a five-year US$315 billion (S$425.7 billion) military expansion to deter Beijing from using force in the East China Sea amid growing concern that Russia’s attack on Ukraine - which it calls a “special operation” - could embolden China to invade Taiwan.

But a key part of Tokyo’s strategy hinges on persuading commercial firms such as Toshiba Corp, Mitsubishi Electric Corp and Daikin Industries Ltd, which for decades have quietly armed its Self Defence Forces (SDF), to ramp up production.

In a country with an ingrained public sentiment against militarism, that is proving a hard sell for some of its suppliers, according to Reuters interviews with six government and company officials.

In private meetings with the defence ministry over the last year, some firms have raised concerns such as low profit margins, the financial risk of building manufacturing plants that could be left idle after Japan completes its military expansion, and potential damage to their public image from arms sales, an official directly involved in the talks told Reuters.

The official declined to be identified or attribute the complaints to specific companies, citing the confidential nature of the talks.

The government is preparing legislation that includes raising profit margins on military gear from a few per cent to as much as 15 per cent, and the provision of state-owned factories that companies can use to expand production risk-free. Some are concerned that might not be enough.

“Until now, the ministry has taken the defence companies for granted,” said Mr Masahisa Sato, an influential ruling party lawmaker and former deputy defence minister.

Mr Sato said it was increasingly difficult for Japanese executives to justify defence sales out of “patriotic duty” to shareholders focused on more profitable civilian ventures.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s military buildup plan identifies defence manufacturing as a key pillar of national security.

Japan, however, does not have a national defence champion such as Lockheed Martin Corp in the United States or Britain’s BAE Systems PLC, and many of the firms supplying the SDF are associated with more mundane products.

At Japan’s biggest defence company, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, which is developing Japan’s next jet fighter and new longer-range missiles to help deter China, military contracts account for only a tenth of its US$29 billion in revenue last year. Most of its business is civilian aircraft components, power plant equipment and factory machines.

Aircon manufacturer Daikin has a munitions sideline; Toshiba, which makes electronic goods such as printers, also produces military-grade batteries; and Mitsubishi Electric makes radars and missiles alongside fridges and vacuum cleaners.

Since early last year, defence officials have been meeting with these firms and other top suppliers, such as car-and-helicopter maker Subaru Corp, to urge them to expand their lower-profile military units.

Reuters contacted 15 leading Japanese defence manufacturers, whose CEOs the defence ministry invited to talks with then- defence minister Nobuo Kishi in April, and in January with his successor, Mr Yasukazu Hamada.