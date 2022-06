An office at the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry building in Tokyo seen dimly lit yesterday amid an effort to save electricity. Japan managed to avert a power outage as a scorching heatwave continued to blanket the country. Lights were turned to power-saving mode in offices and television displays were switched off in appliance stores. The Japan Meteorological Agency declared the rainy season over yesterday in the greater Tokyo region - a full 22 days earlier than average.