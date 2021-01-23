Japan approves Bill for tougher Covid-19 curbs

TOKYO • Japan's Cabinet approved draft laws to toughen coronavirus restrictions yesterday, a move that could threaten rule-breakers with fines and jail sentences for the first time since the outbreak began.

The capital and other regions are currently under a state of emergency in an attempt to quell a record spike in Covid-19 infections.

But unlike strict lockdowns elsewhere in the world, there are no means to enforce the measure, with people urged rather than ordered to stay home, and no fines for businesses who ignore requests to close early.

While some observers have praised Japan's soft approach, recent surveys show approval ratings for Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's government have plummeted over its handling of the latest wave.

The new laws would allow the authorities to punish and even imprison people for up to a year if they test positive but refuse hospitalisation.

They would also penalise bars and restaurants that continue evening service when instructed not to with fines of up to 500,000 yen (S$6,400).

Mr Suga said his Cabinet had given the green light to the draft Bills and urged lawmakers to "swiftly" debate and revise them.

The Bills are expected to pass Parliament next week, but reports said the opposition will push for an amendment to the section on forced hospitalisation, following criticism that it impinges on civil liberties.

Despite the recent spike, Japan has seen a comparatively small Covid-19 outbreak, with around 4,700 deaths overall.

But doctors warn that hospitals are being overwhelmed in the hardest-hit areas.

The draft laws would allow local governments to name and shame medical facilities that flout requests to admit Covid-19 patients.

Meanwhile, Japan's vaccine programme chief yesterday walked back on a goal to secure enough targeted supplies of Covid-19 vaccines by June, a month before the planned Tokyo Olympics.

Mr Taro Kono, head of Japan's inoculation push, said "old information" was behind a spokesman's comments on Thursday that the government expects to have enough vaccines for its targeted population by mid-year.

"At the moment, we are making preparations to start vaccination in late February," Mr Kono said. "We would like to provide information on what will come after that as things firm up."

Mr Suga has pledged to have enough shots for the Japanese populace by the middle of the year.

Mr Kono said Pfizer's vaccine will be used for the first shots, starting with 10,000 medical workers at 100 hospitals.

