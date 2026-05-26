Japan approves $4 billion spending to help with energy bills

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Deputy chief cabinet secretary Masanao Ozaki said electricity and gas bills are unlikely to rise significantly in May or June, but rising fuel import prices will be a factor after that.

TOKYO – The Japanese government approved US$3.23 billion ( S$4.12 billion ) in spending on May 26 to help households pay their electricity and gas bills as utility costs rise due to the Middle East war.

Like many Asian economies, Japan relies heavily on imported fuel from the Middle East, and has moved to counter the impact of the Strait of Hormuz blockade on supplies and prices.

The decision to help cover bills for three months from July comes a day after Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi announced a plan to compile a US$19 billion extra budget to help tackle soaring prices of everyday goods.

“We approved the spending of 513.5 billion yen ( S$4.12 billion ) at the Cabinet meeting today” to support electricity and gas bills between July and September, deputy chief cabinet secretary Masanao Ozaki told reporters on May 26 .

The subsidies come from reserves included in this fiscal year’s budget.

Mr Ozaki said electricity and gas bills are unlikely to rise significantly in May or June , but rising fuel import prices would be a factor after that.

“Even as the situation in the Middle East remains uncertain, we will do our utmost to ensure there is no disruption to people’s daily lives or economic activity,” he said.

On May 25 , Ms Takaichi said the government expected to be able to secure a stable supply of oil until next spring. AFP