Japan and Malaysia agree on deeper maritime defence cooperation

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi (right) and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim (left) hold a joint press announcement in Tokyo on June 10.

TOKYO – Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and her Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim agreed to further cooperation on defence and energy supplies, an alignment based on common concerns over China’s maritime claims and the economic disruptions from the Iran war.

“In the area of defence, we shared a common understanding of the importance particularly in maritime security,” Takaichi said on June 10 at a joint appearance in Tokyo.

She added they would continue to undertake joint military exercises, as well as explore further opportunities for Japan to provide military hardware.

Japan provided a diving support vessel and equipment including radio transceivers to Malaysia in 2025.

Anwar in his remarks underlined the importance of Japan’s Free and Open Indo-Pacific initiative, aimed at deeper relations with like-minded countries through economic and diplomatic ties.

“We will of course remain supportive of such a venture,” he said.

While not explicitly mentioned, the talks take place against a backdrop of tense Japan-China relations.

Japan has faced political pressure from China over Tokyo’s decision to invest more in defence, a pivot it says is needed to prevent conflict by equipping itself and allies with the ability to deter threats.

The strain between Beijing and Tokyo has also resulted in China restricting exports of goods like critical minerals and certain technologies to Japan.

Anwar also announced that an agreement had been signed between Petronas, Malaysia’s national oil and gas company, and Japan’s Jera Co for the supply of 2 million tons of liquefied natural gas annually for 20 years, starting in 2028.

“This is a remarkable feat and a success in terms of trust and collaboration between the two great friendly countries,” Anwar said.

Japan relies on Malaysia for almost 15 per cent of its LNG imports, making the South-east Asian country its second-largest supplier behind Australia.

Malaysia’s reliability as an energy supplier is key for resource-poor Japan, as just over 6 per cent of Japan’s LNG imports pass through the Strait of Hormuz, which has faced disruptions as the conflict in the region drags on.

Takaichi said the two countries would work together on deepening cooperation on critical minerals supply.

Malaysia is home to one of the biggest rare earths processing plants outside of China and is also trying to further develop its own rare earths industrial capacity with investments from Beijing. BLOOMBERG