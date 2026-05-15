Japan airport to bear Pokemon name to help revitalise disaster-hit area

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An artist's impression of the Noto Satoyama Pokemon With You Airport.

ISHIKAWA PREFECTURE, Japan - Noto airport in Ishikawa Prefecture, central Japan, will be nicknamed “Noto Satoyama Pokemon With You Airport,” becoming the world’s first airport to bear the Pokemon name, the prefectural government said on May 14.

As part of efforts to revitalise the Noto Peninsula area, which was struck by a devastating earthquake on New Year’s Day in 2024 and heavy rains later that year, the airport will use the nickname from July 7 through Sept 30, 2029.

The airport in the city of Wajima is currently nicknamed Noto Satoyama Airport, with “satoyama” referring to a rural ecosystem of fields and forests shaped by local communities.

The airport under the new nickname will feature 111 Pokemon characters, with stores selling exclusive merchandise.

The prefectural government said the new nickname was proposed in April 2025 by the Pokemon With You Foundation, which was established by employees of The Pokemon Co. and engages in social contribution activities.

Ishikawa Governor Yukiyoshi Yamano said, “I want to give children in Noto an exciting experience and energise them as much as possible,” adding that he also hopes to attract many tourists. KYODO NEWS