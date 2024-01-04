Japan Airlines pilots ‘unaware of fire’ at first

TOKYO – Pilots on a Japan Airlines plane engulfed in flames just after all 379 passengers and crew escaped were initially unaware the aircraft was on fire, according to fresh details reported on Jan 4.

The airliner collided with a coast guard plane after landing at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport on Jan 2 evening. All but one of the six people on the smaller aircraft were killed.

A ball of flame erupted from the airliner before it came to a halt, with the fire beginning to spread from underneath the aircraft, footage shot by passengers showed.

But according to national broadcaster NHK, the Japan Airlines (JAL) pilots in the cockpit did not know about the fire until the cabin crew informed them.

The chief flight attendant, one of nine on board, reported to the cockpit that the plane was burning as the cabin crew needed permission to open the emergency exits, NHK reported.

By this time, the cabin was filling with smoke and getting hotter, with babies crying and people begging for the doors to be opened, footage showed.

In one video clip, a young voice can be heard shouting: “Please let us out. Please. Please open it. Just open it. Oh, god.”

There were eight emergency exits, but the evacuation began from two slides at the front of the plane because of the fire.

Only one other exit, at the rear left, was safe from the fire, but the intercom system was no longer functioning, so the cockpit could not give the go-ahead, JAL said.

The crew in the back deemed it was urgent for the passengers to disembark from the back door and opened it anyway, as they are trained to do.

They used megaphones and their voices to give instructions to the passengers.

It took 18 minutes to evacuate the entire plane, with the pilot the last person to set foot on the tarmac at 6.05pm.

Soon afterwards, the entire aircraft was an inferno and dozens of fire engines were trying to put out the blaze. That process ended up taking eight hours.