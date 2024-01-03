Japan Airlines offers free ticket changes, refunds in wake of Haneda collision

SINGAPORE - Japan Airlines (JAL) has announced that it will be offering free booking changes or refunds to passengers who have booked tickets on its international and domestic flights for dates up to March 31, 2024.

This comes a day after Japan Airlines flight JL516 collided with a Japan Coast Guard plane while landing at Haneda International Airport in Tokyo on Jan 2.

All 379 passengers and crew on board the Airbus A350 aircraft were evacuated safely from the aircraft, but five of the six Coast Guard crew members were killed in the collision.

A Japan Times report states that the five who perished were Coast Guard members Yoshiki Ishida, 27; Wataru Tatewaki, 39; Nobuyuki Tahara, 41; Makoto Uno, 47; and Shigeaki Kato, 56.

The Coast Guard plane’s 39-year-old pilot Genki Miyamoto was able to pull himself from the wreckage to report that his aircraft had exploded on the runway but remains severely injured.

In a statement on its Facebook page and website, JAL said: “We offer our deepest condolences to the families of the Japan Coast Guard personnel who lost their lives as a result and apologise for the distress and inconvenience caused to our passengers, their families, and those affected.