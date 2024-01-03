Japan Airlines flight was cleared to land before fiery Tokyo collision

TOKYO - As Japan Airlines Flight 516 approached Tokyo’s Haneda Airport on Jan 2, all signs pointed to an uneventful conclusion to the routine 90-minute journey from Sapporo in northern Japan.

At 5:43pm local time (4.43pm Singapore time), control-tower staff told pilots of the Airbus SE A350-900 jet to continue their approach into Haneda. A minute and a half later, the flight was given clearance to land, according to audio posted on LiveATC.net, which tracks airport communications.

Less than three minutes after that, the jetliner with 379 people aboard was in flames, having struck a much smaller De Havilland Canada Dash 8 operated by the Japanese coast guard just as it touched down.

“We have a fire on runway 34R,” an unidentified speaker said.

The collision on 34R, also known as Runway C, set off a fireball at the point of impact, with video of the incident showing the JAL widebody bursting into flames as it skidded down the runway to a stop. Quick rescue work allowed all 367 passengers and 12 crew members to escape, even as smoke filled the A350’s cabin. Five of the six crew on the coast guard plane that was preparing to depart for an earthquake relief mission have died, according to the government.

At a press conference that night, JAL officials said they believed Flight 516 had permission to land, though they were not yet drawing conclusions. It was not clear whether the coast guard plane was also given clearance to be on the runway – instructions were garbled on the ATC recording.

Human error on the part of the airline, the coast guard or the controllers is possible, said Kotaro Toriumi, a Japanese travel and aviation analyst.

Disruption is set to continue at the airport into Jan 3, with dozens of flights cancelled, according to Haneda Airport’s website.

Japanese transport ministry and coast guard officials said on the evening of Jan 2 that they were investigating the cause of the incident and how it could have been prevented. The ministry’s transport safety board will seek to determine whether any miscommunication occurred in the air traffic control operation.

Airbus said it will provide technical assistance to French and Japanese authorities investigating the crash, while Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, already contending with a major earthquake in the new year, ordered aid to the possible victims.

JL516 took off from New Chitose airport near Sapporo at 4:27pm local time, according to FlightRadar24. The two-year-old A350 landed at 5:47pm and was quickly thrown into an emergency.

Footage posted on social media by fleeing passengers showed emergency slides deployed at exits on both sides of the aircraft, which could be seen tilted forward with a collapsed front landing gear, flames licking its windows and smoke billowing over the fuselage as fire services battled the blaze.

Later footage showed the entire plane engulfed in a massive blaze, damaging the aircraft beyond repair. NHK said that at least 17 people on the JAL flight were injured.