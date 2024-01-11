Japan Airlines considers exhibiting remains of plane after collision with Coast Guard aircraft

TOKYO - In the wake of the collision between a Japan Airlines (JAL) plane and a Japan Coast Guard aircraft on a Haneda Airport runway in Tokyo, JAL has begun considering preserving the remains of its aircraft involved in the accident.

JAL is considering exhibiting the remains for its employees and the public to convey lessons learnt from the incident on Jan 2 to improve aviation safety.

While the fuselage of the JAL aircraft that burned down in the accident was severely damaged, the wings and parts of the engines remained.

After being removed from the scene on Jan 7, the remains have been stored at a JAL facility in Haneda in accordance with a maintenance order from the Japan Transport Safety Board.

JAL considers the jet to be “a valuable object in conveying the lessons of air safety”, and will consult with the Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Ministry, the engine manufacturer and other related parties regarding the preservation of the remains, while also monitoring the progress of the investigation into the accident.

The company’s employee training facility, the Safety Promotion Centre, displays remains of the fuselage from the fatal 1985 crash of a JAL jumbo jet and passengers’ belongings that were left behind at the scene. The exhibit is open to the public. THE JAPAN NEWS/ASIA NEWS NETWORK