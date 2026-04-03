Japan aims to ease arms export rules, allow lethal weapons sales

Under the planned revision, arms exports to countries where armed conflict is taking place are prohibited in principle.

TOKYO - Japan aims to ease restrictions on defence equipment exports later in April, a draft government plan showed on April 3, paving the way for overseas sales of weapons, including those with a lethal capability.

According to the draft government plan obtained by Kyodo News, Parliament will only be notified of weapon exports after they have been completed, which will likely draw criticism from opposition parties who have called for prior parliamentary approval amid concerns over exacerbating conflicts or fuelling an arms race.

The current rules, which limit exports to five noncombat categories – rescue, transport, warning, surveillance and minesweeping – will be scrapped to allow the transfer of lethal weapons to strengthen the defence industry and security cooperation with partners, the draft plan shows.

The government of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is expected to present the plan, based on proposals made by her Liberal Democratic Party-led (LDP) ruling coalition in early March, to the LDP’s security research commission next week, sources familiar with the matter said.

The plan to revise the implementation guidelines for the “three principles on transfer of defense equipment and technology” will be endorsed by the end of April, according to the sources.

Under the planned revision, arms exports to countries where armed conflict is taking place are prohibited in principle. But exceptions will be permitted “in special circumstances,” taking into consideration Japan’s security needs, the draft plan shows.

Defence equipment would be divided into the categories of “weapons” and “non-weapons” based on whether they have a lethal capability or not, the draft plan shows.

Exports of non-weapons such as warning and control radar systems would face no restrictions, while weapons including destroyers and missiles would be limited to countries that have signed agreements with Japan on protecting classified information related to defence equipment and technology. KYODO NEWS