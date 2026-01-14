Straitstimes.com header logo

For subscribers

News analysis

Jamming to the same beat: Japan, S. Korea leaders signal unity amid shared challenges

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

avatar-alt

Wendy Teo

Follow topic:

SEOUL - With a surprise jam session, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and Japanese Premier Sanae Takaichi struck an upbeat note on bilateral ties, signalling a shared resolve to deepen cooperation while putting aside historical baggage. 

Mr Lee was in Ms Takaichi’s home town of

Nara on Jan 13 and 14 for a summit

, their second in less than three months. The pair had

first met on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting

 in South Korea’s Gyeongju city in November 2025.

See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.