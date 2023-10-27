Jail, fine for 2 former China Railway Tunnel staff for bribery

GUANGZHOU – Two former senior staff of the China Railway Tunnel Group (CRTG) have been handed prison terms and fines by a Chinese court for bribery, Chinese state media reported.

The pair, Xi Zhengbing and Zhou Zhonghe, were handed out their sentences by The Intermediate People’s Court of Guangzhou on Tuesday, according to Xinhua news agency.

For bribing foreign government staff and taking bribes, Xi received a five-year jail term and was fined 300,000 yuan (S$57,400) while Zhou was senteced to two years behind bars and fined 100,000 yuan for bribing foreign government staff.

From 2017 to 2019, both Xi and Zhou had offered $220,000 in bribes to government staff in Singapore, the court found.

Xi had also accepted some 1.92 million yuan in bribes while he was in CRTG’s China office from 2003 to 2009, to seek benefits for others in matters such as business operations and monetary settlements, China Daily reported.

The court said that it had handed more lenient sentences to Xi and Zhou as they had cooperated during investigations. CHINA DAILY/ASIA NEWS NETWORK