Italian PM Meloni to visit South Korea for summit with President Lee

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's visit is the first by an Italian leader to South Korea in 19 years.

SEOUL - Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will visit South Korea between Jan 17 and Jan 19 for a summit with President Lee Jae Myung, South Korea’s Blue House said in a statement on Jan 9.

Her visit, at Mr Lee’s invitation, is the first state visit by an Italian leader to South Korea in 19 years, the presidential office said.

The leaders, who will hold their summit on Jan 19, plan to discuss areas of bilateral cooperation including trade, AI and defence as well as broader international affairs, it said.

Italy is one of South Korea’s four largest trading partners in the EU, the office said. REUTERS