News analysis

Is Japan abandoning pacifism? Spat with China spotlights clash in regional security perspectives

FILE PHOTO: Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping ahead of their talks in Gyeongju, South Korea, October 31, 2025 in this photo distributed by Kyodo. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via ATTENTION EDITORS - FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS. MANDATORY CREDIT. JAPAN OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN JAPAN. THIS IMAGE WAS PROCESSED BY REUTERS TO ENHANCE QUALITY, AN UNPROCESSED VERSION WILL BE PROVIDED SEPARATELY./File Photo

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping ahead of their talks in Gyeongju, South Korea.

Lim Min Zhang

and

Walter Sim

  • China criticises Japan's potential military involvement in Taiwan, viewing it as interference in internal affairs and a violation of its "red line".
  • Japan defends its stance on Taiwan as supporting peaceful resolution through dialogue, resisting China's demand to retract PM Takaichi's remarks.
  • China expresses concern over Japan's increased defence spending and regional assertiveness, while Southeast Asia trusts Japan's regional engagement.

BEIJING/TOKYO Nearly a month after Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s remarks over Taiwan drew Beijing’s fury, a steady drumbeat of propaganda continues to be published in China almost every day.

Op-eds on official media have sounded the alarm that Japan is back on a path towards militarism, raising the spectre of an aggressive power rearming itself, akin to a repeat of World War II when Imperial Japan invaded China and South-east Asia.

