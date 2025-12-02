Is Japan abandoning pacifism? Spat with China spotlights clash in regional security perspectives

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping ahead of their talks in Gyeongju, South Korea.

– Nearly a month after Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s remarks over Taiwan drew Beijing’s fury, a steady drumbeat of propaganda continues to be published in China almost every day.

Op-eds on official media have sounded the alarm that Japan is back on a path towards militarism, raising the spectre of an aggressive power rearming itself, akin to a repeat of World War II when Imperial Japan invaded China and South-east Asia.