Is Japan abandoning pacifism? Spat with China spotlights clash in regional security perspectives
- China criticises Japan's potential military involvement in Taiwan, viewing it as interference in internal affairs and a violation of its "red line".
- Japan defends its stance on Taiwan as supporting peaceful resolution through dialogue, resisting China's demand to retract PM Takaichi's remarks.
- China expresses concern over Japan's increased defence spending and regional assertiveness, while Southeast Asia trusts Japan's regional engagement.
BEIJING/TOKYO – Nearly a month after Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s remarks over Taiwan drew Beijing’s fury, a steady drumbeat of propaganda continues to be published in China almost every day.
Op-eds on official media have sounded the alarm that Japan is back on a path towards militarism, raising the spectre of an aggressive power rearming itself, akin to a repeat of World War II when Imperial Japan invaded China and South-east Asia.