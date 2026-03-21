Straitstimes.com header logo

Iran ready to let Japanese vessels transit Hormuz, Kyodo reports

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

A cargo ship in the Gulf, near the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from northern Ras al-Khaimah, near the border with Oman’s Musandam governance, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in United Arab Emirates, March 11, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer

A cargo ship in the Gulf, near the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from northern Ras al-Khaimah, near the border with Oman’s Musandam governance, on March 11.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Google Preferred Source badge

Follow our live coverage here.

TOKYO – Iran is ready to let Japanese-related vessels pass through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital artery for global oil supplies, Kyodo news reported, citing the Islamic Republic’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi.

Tehran has started talks with Tokyo about possibly opening the strait, Mr Araqchi told the Japanese news agency in a phone interview on March 20.

Japan depends on the Middle East for around 95 per cent of its oil supplies and gets around 90 per cent of its oil shipments via the strait, which Tehran has largely closed during the US-Israeli war on Iran.

The three-week-old war and subsequent surge in oil prices prompted Japan and other countries to release oil from their reserves. REUTERS

More on this topic
Trump and Takaichi hit it off, she dodges his Iran war rage, also brings up China concerns
Trump mulls ‘winding down’ Iran war
See more on

Middle East

Japan

Iran

Iran war

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.