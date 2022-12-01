‘iPhone city’ maintains plant curbs as China tweaks Covid-19 approach

Foxconn Technology Group is sticking with measures adopted weeks ago limiting staff movements in order to handle a Covid-19 outbreak. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
19 sec ago
Published
23 min ago

BEIJING – Apple’s most important iPhone assembly plant remains in a closed-loop operation that curtails workers’ movement on campus, potentially complicating the effort to resume full production.

Foxconn Technology Group is sticking with measures adopted weeks ago limiting staff movements in order to handle a Covid-19 outbreak, according to a person familiar with operations at the company, who asked not to be named as the information is not public.

The closed-loop approach restricts workers to their dorms or the factory floor, minimising the number of other people they come into contact with in hopes of containing the spread of the virus.

Foxconn, also known as Hon Hai Precision Industry, is keeping up restrictions, even as the local city of Zhengzhou on Tuesday lifted a lockdown of its main urban areas, albeit with an extensive caveat of buildings still considered high risk across the greater region.

Those high-risk areas will remain under lockdown-style controls, and it is not immediately clear whether the Foxconn campus falls among them.

Foxconn’s task of catching up on lost iPhone production time has been complicated by the lockdown, which triggered violent protests last week and pushed thousands of workers to leave the site.

The Taiwanese company has issued several notices announcing bonuses to bring experienced workers back and keep the ones it already has from returning home. BLOOMBERG

More On This Topic
Behind Foxconn’s China woes: Mistrust and miscommunication amid Covid-19 curbs
Foxconn asks workers for referrals to replenish China plant's staff
Related Stories
What you need to know about S'pore's new Covid-19 vaccination strategy
Asia stepping up fight against more infectious Covid-19 variants
Hong Kong cements Covid-19 tests with centres just a 15-minute walk
Covid-19 wave looms in Europe amid vaccine fatigue and false sense of security
Long Covid remains a mystery, though theories are emerging
askST: What is excess death and what is Covid-19's true toll on the world?
Biden says pandemic is over; survivors and doctors disagree
No plans to include Covid-19 vaccinations in childhood immunisation schedule: Ong Ye Kung
Human development set back 5 years by Covid-19, other crises: UN report
Covid-19's harmful effects on the brain reverberate years later: Study

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top