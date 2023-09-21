iPad or Galaxy Tab? Students in South Korea take their pick for digital classroom

SEOUL - Some 70,530 electronic devices have been distributed to seventh grade students across middle schools in Seoul. This is to help them prepare for the artificial intelligence digital textbooks that will begin from 2025, said the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education on Wednesday.

The devices will provide diverse learning resources and interactive education content for students.

To keep students’ devices powered up and ready for use, the Education Office will install charging stations at each school and set up a service centre. The service centre will be equipped with trained technical support staff that can support the repairs of school laptops and tablets.

All middle schools will also have charging stations installed in their classrooms by October, according to the Education Office.

To address concerns about the immediate and long-term effects of exposing students to gadgets, the school-issued devices have a system that shields students from harmful websites, Internet content and gaming applications.

The devices will also have a screen time limit to protect students from being affected by spending too much time looking at screens and to minimise distraction from the learning environment.

The gadgets will be supplied with a lost property report system and a device management system (MDM), a function that enables organisations to administer and maintain devices.

Students will also be given the option to choose their gadgets from five different models, including a Galaxy Tab from Samsung Electronics, Apple’s 9th-generation iPad model and LG Electronic’s “Whalebook,” a cloud-optimised laptop powered by Naver’s Whale operating system.

They must return their electronic gadgets upon graduation.

“For a smooth and stable shift (from paper-based books) to digital textbooks, (the Seoul Education Office) will continue to provide diverse school support by learning what the education field wants,” Mr Cho Hee-yeon, Seoul’s education chief, was quoted as saying via a press release. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK