Japan envoy in China vows ‘best efforts’ to realise Takaichi-Xi leaders’ summit at APEC

Sino-Japanese relations have suffered after PM Sanae Takaichi suggested in November that Japan could deploy its defence forces in the event of a conflict over Taiwan.

beijing - Japanese Ambassador to China Kenji Kanasugi has vowed to make his “best efforts” to arrange a meeting between Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the APEC summit in November, to improve bilateral ties that have hit their lowest level in years.

In an interview with Kyodo News on May 20, the envoy said a leaders’ meeting is “very important” as a breakthrough for thawing ties, adding their “messages (from the meeting) could get through to everyone” and help “remove psychological barriers”.

Sino-Japanese relations have sharply deteriorated since Ms Takaichi suggested in parliamentary remarks last November that Japan could deploy its defence forces in the event of a conflict over Taiwan, the self-ruled island claimed by Beijing.

Infuriated by her comments, China has increased pressure on Japan through tighter export controls on dual-use items, possibly including rare earths, travel alerts against the neighboring country, and cancellations of Japanese cultural events, among other measures.

Although Ms Takaichi has said Japan remains open to dialogue with China, Mr Kanasugi acknowledged the current situation is difficult, as Beijing has not responded to her overtures.

As “it takes two to tango,” the ambassador said he “cannot be so optimistic” about setting up the leaders’ meeting on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum summit to be held in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen.

In the run-up to the November gathering, he said Tokyo aims to “open the window” for dialogue with Beijing through international conferences, including ministerial meetings of APEC, ASEAN, as well as the UN General Assembly.

Last week, Japan’s gender equality minister, Mr Hitoshi Kikawada, attended an APEC meeting on women and the economy in Shanghai, marking the first visit to China by a member of the Takaichi Cabinet since her remarks triggered a diplomatic dispute.

Trade minister Ryosei Akazawa is scheduled to attend a two-day APEC trade gathering in Suzhou from May 22.

As for Beijing’s claim that Japan has seen the rise of “neo-militarism”, a term China has recently used to criticise the policies of Ms Takaichi, known as a security hawk, Mr Kanasugi refuted the allegation, saying her attempts to bolster Tokyo’s defence capabilities are in line with policies pursued by previous Japanese Cabinets.

“It is not Prime Minister Takaichi who started” this, the ambassador said, noting Tokyo has advocated defense buildups over the past decade or so amid an increasingly severe regional security situation. “Our aim is to maintain regional peace, and we have to explain that in a transparent manner,” he said.

The envoy said he believes China’s criticism of what it calls resurgent militarism in Japan has not been widely accepted in third countries, but he feels “frustrated” that there are no opportunities to directly explain Tokyo’s stance to the Chinese side because channels for such dialogue are currently shut.

The Japanese government often cites regional security concerns such as North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs, expanding military cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang, as well as China’s maritime assertiveness, including around the Tokyo-controlled, Beijing-claimed Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea.

Mr Kanasugi stressed that Japan has never called China a “threat”, noting his country has described the neighbouring nation’s behaviour as the “greatest strategic challenge” in its National Security Strategy, last updated in December 2022.

The ambassador, who formerly served as envoy to Indonesia, said better Sino-Japanese ties are vital to maintaining regional stability, as many neighbors, including South Korea and Southeast Asian nations, wish to keep sound relationships with both China and Japan.

“It becomes a factor in destabilising our region if Japan and China lock horns,” Mr Kanasugi said, adding Tokyo and Beijing should avoid getting those neighbors “caught in the middle” and “inject positive energy” into the region by boosting cooperation.

He hailed an agreement reached between Mr Xi and US President Donald Trump during their summit talks in Beijing last week that China and the United States will establish a “constructive relationship of strategic stability”, saying it would help stabilise the entire Asia-Pacific region.

The envoy brushed off concerns over “Japan passing”, in which Tokyo is sidelined amid improving Sino-US ties, noting Mr Trump, who did not visit Japan before or after his China trip, called Ms Takaichi aboard Air Force One shortly after departing Beijing following his three-day visit. KYODO NEWS