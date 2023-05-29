Inside South Korea's race to become one of the world’s biggest arms dealers

SEOUL - South Korea is using a US$13.7 billion (S$18.5 billion) arms deal with Poland - Seoul’s biggest ever - to lay the groundwork for a military-industrial juggernaut that the two nations’ defence companies hope will feed Europe’s hunger for weapons far into the future.

South Korea’s arms sales jumped to more than US$17 billion in 2022 from US$7.25 billion the year before, according to its defence ministry, as Western countries scrambled to arm Ukraine and tensions rose in other hot spots such as North Korea and the South China Sea.

The arms deal with Poland, a key Nato member, last year included hundreds of Chunmoo rocket launchers, K2 tanks, K9 self-propelled howitzers, and FA-50 fighter aircraft. The deal’s value and the number of weapons involved made it stand out even among the world’s biggest defence players.

South Korean and Polish officials say their partnership will help them conquer the European arms market even beyond the Ukraine war, with Seoul providing high-quality weapons faster than other countries and Poland offering manufacturing capacity and a sales pipeline into Europe.

Reuters spoke to 13 company executives and government officials, including those directly involved in the deal, who said the arrangement provides a blueprint for using international public-private partnerships and consortiums to extend Seoul’s reach and achieve its ambition to be one of the world’s biggest weapons suppliers.

“The Czech Republic, Romania, Slovakia, Finland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and others were thinking of buying defence products only in Europe, but now it is more well known that you can buy at a low price and have it delivered quickly from Korean companies,” said Mr Oh Kyea-hwan, a director at Hanwha Aerospace who was involved in the Poland deal.

South Korean companies do not disclose the unit prices for their weapons, which are often sold with support vehicles and spare parts.

Hanwha Aerospace already had a 55 per cent share of the global howitzer market - a number that will rise to an estimated 68 per cent with the Poland deal, according to research by NH Research & Securities.

The deal established consortiums of South Korean and Polish companies that will build the weapons, maintain the fighter jets and provide the framework to eventually supply other European states, said Mr Lukasz Komorek, director of the Export Projects Office at the state-owned Polish Armaments Group (PGZ).

That will include building South Korean arms on license in Poland, officials in Seoul and Warsaw said. Plans call for 500 of 820 tanks and 300 of 672 howitzers to be built in Polish factories starting in 2026.

“We don’t want to just play the role of subcontractor, technological transfer provider and the purchaser,” Mr Komorek said. “We can both create the synergy and use our experiences to conquer the European markets.”

Mr Sash Tusa, a defence and aerospace analyst at Britain-based Agency Partners, said that although both countries have well-established defence industries, the long-term plans will face hurdles. Political winds could shift, he said, reducing demand for weapons such as howitzers and tanks.