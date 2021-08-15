Letter From Tibet

Inside a Tibetan ICU

A health scare on a govt-organised trip to a remote area sheds light on its medical services

China Bureau Chief
The 4,700m-high Namtso Lake is one of Tibet's holiest lakes and the largest in the Tibet Autonomous Region. The writer sucked on bottled oxygen sporadically over the five-hour drive from capital city Lhasa to the lake, but two days of intense reporting work had taken a toll on her body, and she fell sick.ST PHOTOS: TAN DAWN WEI
The writer in the intensive care ward at the Nyingchi People's Hospital, where she was treated for pulmonary edema. She was allowed to take her ventilator off only when she was eating. ST PHOTOS: TAN DAWN WEI
NYINGCHI (Tibet) • In June, I had an opportunity to see a part of Tibet that most foreigners would probably never get to see - the inside of an intensive care unit (ICU) in a local public hospital.

For two nights, I lay on Bed 3 in the intensive care ward at the internal medicine wing of the Nyingchi People's Hospital, hooked up to a ventilator and other tubes monitoring my vitals and pumping steroids, antibiotics and diuretics into my blood stream.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on August 15, 2021, with the headline 'Inside a Tibetan ICU'.
Topics: 