Described as "ink on gold-painted silk" by international auction house Bonhams, the largest couplet in running script by Zhang Daqian (1899-1983) was presented at an auction preview in Hong Kong on Tuesday.

Measuring 186.7cm by 40cm each, the hanging scrolls - created by the late artist in 1947 - will go under the hammer at Bonhams on June 1 for an estimated US$10,000 (S$13,230) to US$15,000.