Indonesia's president Widodo to visit China next week, will meet with Xi

BEIJING (REUTERS) - Indonesian President Joko Widodo will visit China from July 25-26 (next Monday-Tuesday), a Chinese ministry spokesman said on Thursday (July 21), becoming the first foreign leader in two years to be received individually by Beijing aside from February's Winter Olympics.

Mr Widodo has received an invitation from Chinese President Xi Jinping for the trip, Mr Wang Wenbin said at a regular media briefing.

Mr Wang said Mr Widodo would hold meetings with Mr Xi and with Premier Li Keqiang for an exchange of in-depth views.

Indonesia currently holds the Group of 20 presidency and will host this year's summit of G-20 leaders in Bali on Nov 15-16.

"When the Indonesian President visits China, he can communicate face-to-face with the Chinese leadership," Mr Wang said.

Aside from the Winter Olympics, Beijing has not hosted any foreign leaders individually since strict border measures were put in place in 2020 following the outbreak of Covid-19.