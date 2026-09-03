Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Indonesian trainee dies after being caught in mixer at Hiroshima plant

TOKYO – An Indonesian technical trainee died after being caught in a mixer while working at a plant in Hiroshima Prefecture, western Japan, on the night of Sept 2 , local authorities said.

An emergency call was made at about 10.20pm (9.20pm Singapore time), reporting that a man was bleeding with his neck caught inside the mixer at materials maker Toda Kogyo’s plant in the city of Otake. The man was later identified by local police as 21-year-old Indra Kurniawan.

Kurniawan was working alone on paint production, police said.

The mixer was 1.5m in both diameter and depth. KYODO NEWS