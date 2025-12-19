Indonesian pro-government parties open to scrapping direct regional elections

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has reignited debate over how the country chooses governors, mayors and regents.

JAKARTA – Political parties behind President Prabowo Subianto’s administration are open to his suggestion of scrapping the current system of direct elections for regional heads.

This is despite strong opposition from pro-democracy advocates, who warned that it would undercut democratic accountability and risk reversing hard-won reforms.