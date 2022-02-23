Indo-Pacific strategy: China tells US not to include Taiwan

BEIJING • China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi yesterday told US Secretary of State Antony Blinken that the United States should not include Taiwan in America's Indo-Pacific strategy.

Earlier this month, the US said it would commit more diplomatic and security resources to the Indo-Pacific. Washington also said it would work with partners inside and outside the region to maintain peace and stability in the strait dividing Taiwan from China.

China views Taiwan as a breakaway province to be reunified, by force if necessary.

The attempt to include Taiwan in the strategy to counter China is sending all the "wrong signals", Mr Wang told Mr Blinken on a phone call, according to a Chinese Foreign Ministry statement. Still, China is willing to manage its differences with the US and stabilise bilateral ties, Mr Wang added.

On Monday, China said it had placed Lockheed Martin and Raytheon Technologies under sanctions over arms sales to Taiwan.

REUTERS