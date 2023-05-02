In trilingual Hong Kong, Korean language is the new kid on the block

HONG KONG – At the chime of the school bell, 10 15-year-olds rise from their seats and bow to the teacher, chirping in unison “annyeonghaseyo”, or “hello” in Korean.

It is an unusual greeting to hear in Hong Kong schools, where the corridors are usually filled with a cacophonic mix of Cantonese, English and Mandarin.

But at Mu Kuang English School, a middle and high school partly subsidised by the government, it is how 90 students begin their weekly Korean language classes.

Over the next hour, teacher Canny Lai Yuen-wa speaks in an interwoven mix of Cantonese and Korean. She explains how to make simple sentences like “I eat lunch in the classroom”.

“In Korean, the sentence structure is different from Chinese. You’d say, ‘I, classroom at, lunch, eat’ instead,” Ms Lai said, eliciting giggles from the students.

Korean has long been taught in private academies and at the university level in the city. But elementary, middle and high schools have just begun to pay attention to the rise in interest in the language.

Riding the Korean wave

Mu Kuang was the first school in Hong Kong to introduce the Korean language as part of its regular curriculum in September 2021.

First- and second-year middle schoolers are required to take a foreign language subject, and they can choose between Korean and Japanese. Around a third of the 282 students picked Korean.

When asked why he chose to learn Korean, Jacob Xiang Wenjie, 14, proudly spread his collection of photo cards of his favorite K-pop girl group, Blackpink, on the table.

“I have so much more at home … at least 500 of them,” Jacob said.

“Lisa is my wife,” he added, professing his love for the quartet’s Thai rapper.

Educators say the move to offer Korean classes is undoubtedly driven by students’ interest in all things Korean.

Thanks to the Korean wave, young people have been exposed to a heavy dose of Korean pop culture in the past decade or so. This includes the 2019 Oscar-winning Parasite, 2021 Netflix hit Squid Game and BTS, arguably the biggest boy band in the world.

“There’s no denying that the students are captivated by Korean culture, K-dramas and K-pop,” said Mr Ho Sai-cheong, principal of Mu Kuang English School.