In the driver’s seat: Toyota’s incoming chief to explore ‘new forms of mobility’

TOKYO – “You should have smiled! Then it would have been perfect,” jested outgoing Toyota Motor chief Akio Toyoda in a hot mic moment after unveiling his successor Koji Sato in January.

“I was so nervous!” replied Mr Sato, whose 53 years of age makes him relatively young by Japanese standards to lead a conglomerate – let alone Japan’s most valuable company worth 30.3 trillion yen (S$300.7 billion) at market close on Feb 24.

“Well, we did tell you to look determined,” Mr Toyoda quipped, before the duo burst into unbridled guffaws.

Mr Sato, who is now Toyota’s chief branding officer while concurrently heading the company’s Lexus luxury brand and the Gazoo Racing motorsport brand, joined Toyota straight after graduating from Waseda University in 1992 with a degree in mechanical engineering.

His surprise unveiling as Toyota’s incoming president, taking over from April 1 in the company’s first leadership change in 14 years, comes with the company of 370,000 employees globally at a crossroads.

Toyota may have been the world’s top-selling carmaker for three straight years, but Mr Toyoda said it was not enough to be just a “carmaker” any more.

“I am old-fashioned. I’ve reached my limits in that I cannot bring Toyota beyond a carmaker,” said the 66-year-old, adding that his poor grasp of next-generation trends may hamper Toyota’s road to reforming itself into a “mobility company”.