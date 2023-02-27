In the driver’s seat: Toyota’s incoming chief to explore ‘new forms of mobility’

TOKYO – “You should have smiled! Then it would have been perfect,” jested outgoing Toyota Motor chief Akio Toyoda in a hot mic moment after unveiling his successor Koji Sato in January.
“I was so nervous!” replied Mr Sato, whose 53 years of age makes him relatively young by Japanese standards to lead a conglomerate – let alone Japan’s most valuable company worth 30.3 trillion yen (S$300.7 billion) at market close on Feb 24.
“Well, we did tell you to look determined,” Mr Toyoda quipped, before the duo burst into unbridled guffaws.
Mr Sato, who is now Toyota’s chief branding officer while concurrently heading the company’s Lexus luxury brand and the Gazoo Racing motorsport brand, joined Toyota straight after graduating from Waseda University in 1992 with a degree in mechanical engineering.
His surprise unveiling as Toyota’s incoming president, taking over from April 1 in the company’s first leadership change in 14 years, comes with the company of 370,000 employees globally at a crossroads.
Toyota may have been the world’s top-selling carmaker for three straight years, but Mr Toyoda said it was not enough to be just a “carmaker” any more.
“I am old-fashioned. I’ve reached my limits in that I cannot bring Toyota beyond a carmaker,” said the 66-year-old, adding that his poor grasp of next-generation trends may hamper Toyota’s road to reforming itself into a “mobility company”.
Toyota has lost ground to the likes of the United States’ Tesla and China’s BYD in the race to develop battery electric vehicles (BEVs), a nascent but growing market amid a global push to slash carbon dioxide emissions.
The company also faces pressure to invest in next-generation technologies, such as autonomous driving and “smart cars” that are wired to the Internet.
In the shorter term, Mr Sato will have to navigate supply chain issues, especially with a global semiconductor shortage, that are expected to continue to weigh on the balance sheet.
Net profit in the 12 months ending March 2023 is forecast to be down 17 per cent from a year ago.
Mr Toyoda’s is the third-generation scion of Toyota Motor: his grandfather Kiichiro founded the company in 1937. His father Shoichiro, likewise a former Toyota president, died of heart failure aged 97 on Feb 14.
Mr Toyoda is stepping down as president and chief executive officer to become chairman, taking over from the incumbent Takeshi Uchiyamada, 76, who is stepping down after 10 years but will remain a board member.
In choosing Mr Sato as his successor, Mr Toyoda recognised his having “toiled hard on the frontlines of the car factory to acquire Toyota’s philosophy and techniques”.
“In order to promote reform in an era where the right answers are unknown, it is necessary for the top management to continue to stand on the front lines, which will require passion, energy, and physical strength,” he said.
“The mission is to transform Toyota into a mobility company.”
Mr Sato’s fingerprints can be found on the hybrid Prius, the hydrogen-powered Mirai – Toyota says hydrogen-fuel cells are a zero-emission technology that can be an alternative to BEVs – as well as Lexus’ first battery electric model, the RZ.
It was in the RZ that Mr Sato recently found himself in the front passenger seat, next to his boss Mr Toyoda at the wheel.
“What happens when I hit the accelerator?” asked Mr Toyoda.
“Give it a go,” Mr Sato replied, the two men whooping as the car raced around the test track.
It was in December when Mr Toyoda offered Mr Sato the top job, when they were together in Thailand for an event to mark Toyota’s 60th anniversary there.
He casually asked: “Can you do me a favour? Can you be the president?”
Mr Sato, who reportedly owns the collector favourite 1980s Toyota sports car AE86, would later recount: “I didn’t know how to respond. I thought it was a joke.”
On his vision for Toyota, he said: “I love making cars. That’s why I want to be a president who continues to create cars, to show what Toyota should be.”
Mr Sato named three key priority pillars as Toyota changes gears:
- Develop a totally new, next-generation electric vehicle under the Lexus brand by 2026;
- Continue the futuristic city development project “Woven City” at the base of Mount Fuji, which will “conduct trials of new ideas for systems and services that expand mobility and unlock human potential”; and
- Address global issues such as energy security and carbon neutrality, especially in Asia.
He added that Toyota will continue on its path of pursuing different channels towards the net-zero carbon emissions goal.
Mr Sato said that electric vehicles are not the only way, and that Toyota will continue to “take a 360-degree approach” including hydrogen power.
Fitch Ratings senior director Satoru Aoyama told The Straits Times that Mr Sato “understands well Toyota’s organisation and culture”, and this will be essential for him to exercise his leadership.
But electrification will be a key challenge, he said, citing obstacles such as its limited product line-up and track record of BEVs; uncertain consumer demand for Toyota’s BEVs; and economic rationale.
“Toyota’s core strength is in mass-market vehicles for which it has built a powerful reputation for quality, and in which Toyota has excelled in operational efficiency to achieve high and stable profitability,” Mr Aoyama said.
“As demand for BEVs grows and technology advances in the future, Toyota may accelerate further its electrification efforts. But until then, Toyota is likely to be seen as a laggard in electrification.”
For his part, Mr Sato knows that he has big shoes to fill.
“I honestly do not believe I can do what he has done,” he said.
But he recounted Mr Toyoda’s words as he was feeling the heat: “Just be yourself… I’m not handing this over just to you, but to your team.”