In South Korea, free subway rides for seniors become a political headache

SEOUL – Every day, 71-year-old Park Gyung-sun delivers flowers, documents and other packages around Seoul – a job popular among senior citizens, who are entitled to ride the city’s subways for free. The work, dubbed “silver delivery” in South Korea, earns Mr Park, a former market stall owner, up to 700,000 won (S$730) a month. The company he works for is just one of two dozen in the capital.

“It’s fun and good for my health,” Mr Park told Reuters. “But honestly, I wouldn’t be doing it if subway rides weren’t free, because there wouldn’t be much left over for me.”

Free rides have been a perk enjoyed nationally by those 65 and older for four decades and are credited with keeping senior citizens active. But they have become a thorny political issue as South Korea’s population rapidly ages and subway operating costs soar.

There is no talk of doing away with the benefit altogether. But some cities that operate subways are threatening steep fare increases or a lifting of the eligible age, unless the national government shoulders some of the cost. The Finance Ministry is staunchly opposed to this.

The dispute is part of broader challenges for South Korea, where the cost of senior welfare is surging. It also comes amid debate on raising the retirement age from 60 and how to ensure a sustainable national pension scheme. In addition, it has left President Yoon Suk-yeol in a quandary. He promised fiscal consolidation upon taking office last May but also counts elderly voters as a key support base.

Consumers are already unhappy with inflation at 24-year highs, steep utility price rises and an economy that in the last quarter posted its first contraction in more than two years.