In seeking 'common prosperity', Xi signals fresh drive to tackle inequality

China Correspondent
The recent tech crackdown was a clear signal that addressing the yawning income gap and tackling inequality had become a key policy goal of Mr Xi Jinping and the party.PHOTO: REUTERS
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

BEIJING - In the last few months, Beijing has been putting pressure on its tech firms and private tuition sector, leading many observers to wonder why Beijing was coming down hard on the country's tech champions and entrepreneurs.

Last week, at least part of the reason became clear.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 