In Pictures: Passengers disembark coronavirus-hit Diamond Princess cruise ship

Hundreds of passengers have been allowed to disembark the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Yokohama, Japan, as quarantine operations wind down. Among them are five Singaporeans, who will remain in Japan for 14 days before coming home.

Workers in protective gear on Feb 21, 2020, screening passengers disembarking the Diamond Princess cruise ship at Daikoku pier cruise terminal in Yokohama. They were quarantined on board due to fears of coronavirus, .
Workers in protective gear on Feb 21, 2020, screening passengers disembarking the Diamond Princess cruise ship at Daikoku pier cruise terminal in Yokohama. They were quarantined on board due to fears of coronavirus, . PHOTO: AFP
A bus transporting Hong Kong passengers from the coronavirus-hit cruise ship Diamond Princess leaving the Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal on Feb 21, 2020. The banner on the bus reads "Go, let's go home together".
A bus transporting Hong Kong passengers from the coronavirus-hit cruise ship Diamond Princess leaving the Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal on Feb 21, 2020. The banner on the bus reads "Go, let's go home together". PHOTO: REUTERS
Workers have to wear protective gear to check disembarking passengers from the Diamond Princess cruise ship on Feb 21, 2020.
Workers have to wear protective gear to check disembarking passengers from the Diamond Princess cruise ship on Feb 21, 2020. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
The cruise ship Diamond Princess at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama on Feb 21, 2020. The cruise ship had been quarantined in Japan’s Yokohama Bay since Feb 3.
The cruise ship Diamond Princess at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama on Feb 21, 2020. The cruise ship had been quarantined in Japan’s Yokohama Bay since Feb 3.PHOTO: REUTERS
A passenger having his temperature checked after disembarking the Diamond Princess on Feb 21, 2020. Passengers have been allowed to disembark since Feb 19 following a two-week quarantine period after around 600 passengers and crew were infected with
A passenger having his temperature checked after disembarking the Diamond Princess on Feb 21, 2020. Passengers have been allowed to disembark since Feb 19 following a two-week quarantine period after around 600 passengers and crew were infected with the coronavirus. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Princess Cruises president Jan Swartz is seen gesturing at the Diamond Princess on Feb 20, 2020, as passengers disembark in this screengrab obtained from social media video.
Princess Cruises president Jan Swartz is seen gesturing at the Diamond Princess on Feb 20, 2020, as passengers disembark in this screengrab obtained from social media video.PHOTO: REUTERS
Passengers wearing face masks waving after disembarking the Diamond Princess cruise ship on Feb 20, 2020.
Passengers wearing face masks waving after disembarking the Diamond Princess cruise ship on Feb 20, 2020. PHOTO: AFP
Workers loading luggage into a bus as a second group of passengers from the coronavirus-hit Diamond Princess cruise ship disembark in Yokohama on Feb 20, 2020.
Workers loading luggage into a bus as a second group of passengers from the coronavirus-hit Diamond Princess cruise ship disembark in Yokohama on Feb 20, 2020. PHOTO: REUTERS
Passengers of the Diamond Princess cruise ship sending off other passengers leaving the Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal on Feb 19, 2020. Passengers are leaving the ship after a two-week quarantine period following the coronavirus outbreak.
Passengers of the Diamond Princess cruise ship sending off other passengers leaving the Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal on Feb 19, 2020. Passengers are leaving the ship after a two-week quarantine period following the coronavirus outbreak. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
<p>A passenger (centre) disembarking the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Yokohama on Feb 19, 202. They are allowed to leave if they have tested negative for the virus after a 14-day quarantine.
A passenger (centre) disembarking the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Yokohama on Feb 19, 202. They are allowed to leave if they have tested negative for the virus after a 14-day quarantine.PHOTO: AFP
Former passengers leaving Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal on a bus for repatriation on Feb 17, 2020.
Former passengers leaving Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal on a bus for repatriation on Feb 17, 2020.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A bus approaching the Diamond Princess at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama on Feb 16, 2020.
A bus approaching the Diamond Princess at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama on Feb 16, 2020. PHOTO: REUTERS
A passenger on a balcony of the Diamond Princess cruise ship on Feb 14, 2020. The cruise ship off Yokohama has become the single largest cluster of coronavirus cases outside China.
A passenger on a balcony of the Diamond Princess cruise ship on Feb 14, 2020. The cruise ship off Yokohama has become the single largest cluster of coronavirus cases outside China.PHOTO: AFP
Family members of passengers on board the cruise ship Diamond Princess, where dozens of passengers were tested positive for coronavirus, waving and talking to them on the phone at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama on Feb 11, 2020.
Family members of passengers on board the cruise ship Diamond Princess, where dozens of passengers were tested positive for coronavirus, waving and talking to them on the phone at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama on Feb 11, 2020. PHOTO: REUTERS
Officers in protective gear escorting a person off the cruise ship Diamond Princess who tested positive for the coronavirus in this photo taken by Kyodo on Feb 4, 2020.
Officers in protective gear escorting a person off the cruise ship Diamond Princess who tested positive for the coronavirus in this photo taken by Kyodo on Feb 4, 2020. PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
2 hours ago
Topics: 