In Pictures: Passengers disembark coronavirus-hit Diamond Princess cruise ship
Hundreds of passengers have been allowed to disembark the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Yokohama, Japan, as quarantine operations wind down. Among them are five Singaporeans, who will remain in Japan for 14 days before coming home.
We have been experiencing some problems with subscriber log-ins and apologise for the inconvenience caused. Until we resolve the issues, subscribers need not log in to access ST Digital articles. But a log-in is still required for our PDFs.