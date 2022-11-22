In male-dominated North Korea, leadership prospects of Kim Jong Un's daughter are uncertain

SEOUL - Although the unexpected appearance of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s daughter raised speculation that she could be a successor in the making, analysts say it would be an unprecedented uphill struggle in the male-dominated dynasty.

Each change at the top in North Korea has raised the prospect of a leadership vacuum or collapse of the Kim dynasty, which has ruled the country since its founding in 1948.

Mr Kim Jong Un’s daughter - who was not named in state media - appeared in coverage of a ballistic missile launch on Saturday, watching the firing and holding her father’s hand as he examined the missile.

This provided the first official confirmation that Mr Kim has children, and underscored a message that the family is here to stay, analysts said.

They cautioned that it is far too early to tell whether she is a successor or simply a symbol used to assure citizens that nuclear weapons would protect children and be “monuments to be passed down to our descendants for generations,” as state media reported.

Ms Chun Su-jin, the South Korean author of a book on North Korean women leaders, said the chance of North Korean elites welcoming Mr Kim’s daughter as ruler is close to zero.

“It is not ready to welcome a leader of the other gender,” she said. “(Kim) is just staging a show that he is a loving father, not just a brutal dictator who shoots missiles.”

Others argue that despite North Korea’s deeply patriarchal society, gender may not disqualify a daughter or other woman from taking the reins.

Barring a sudden health problem that leads to his incapacitation or death, there is a fair amount of time before Mr Kim, believed to be nearly 40, needs to consider a successor, said Mr Michael Madden, director of North Korea Leadership Watch.

“That gives ample time for North Korea’s political culture to change and create the conditions for a female successor,” Mr Madden said.

Women leaders

Mr Kim has elevated several powerful women around him, including his sister, Ms Kim Yo Jong, and Ms Choe Son Hui, the country’s first woman foreign minister.

“Kim Jong Un belongs to a different generation than his grandfather and his father, and in some ways, he appears more receptive to change than his forefathers,” said Ms Rachel Minyoung Lee of the 38 North research organisation.

Based on reports by former American basketball player Dennis Rodman, who spent time with Mr Kim’s family in 2013, the North Korean leader is believed to have at least one daughter who is about 12-13 years old, Mr Madden said. Analysts believe Mr Kim may have as many as three children.

If Mr Kim has any sons, they could still have an advantage to continue the male-centric “Mt. Paektu bloodline,” Ms Lee said, referring to a volcano on the Chinese border that plays a central role in the ruling party’s mythology.