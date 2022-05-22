In Japan, Biden to launch economic plan for region sceptical on benefits

TOKYO (REUTERS) - US President Joe Biden headed to Japan on Sunday (May 22) to launch a plan for greater US economic engagement with the Indo-Pacific, facing criticism even before the programme is announced that it will offer scant benefit to countries in the region.

On the second leg of his first Asia trip as president, Mr Biden is to meet with leaders of Japan, India and Australia, the "Quad," another cornerstone of his strategy to push back against China's expanding influence.

In Tokyo on Monday, Mr Biden will call on Emperor Naruhito before talks with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

He and Kishida are expected to discuss Japan's plans to expand its military capabilities and reach in response to China's growing might.

Tokyo will also see the launch on Monday of Mr Biden's long-awaited Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (Ipef), a programme intended to bind regional countries more closely via common standards in areas including supply-chain resilience, clean energy, infrastructure and digital trade.

Washington has lacked an economic pillar to its Indo-Pacific engagement since former President Donald Trump quit a multinational trade agreement now known as the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, leaving the field open to China to expand its influence.

But the Ipef is unlikely to include binding commitments, and Asian countries and trade experts have given a decidedly lukewarm response to a programme limited by Mr Biden's reluctance to risk American jobs by offering the increased market access the region craves.

The White House had wanted it the Ipef announcement to represent a formal start of negotiations with a core group of like-minded countries, but Japan wanted to ensure broader participation to include as many South-east Asian countries as possible, trade and diplomatic sources said.

Given this, Monday's ceremony will likely signal an agreement to start discussions on Ipef rather than actual negotiations, the sources said.

"Japan wanted as many participants as possible... and also wanted the US to conduct an inclusive process of dialogue after the launch," a person familiar with the discussions said.

This source said the launch was expected to be attended in person by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mr Biden and Mr Kishida, and by other leaders virtually.

A Japanese Finance Ministry official said many South-east Asian countries would not join Ipef because of the lack of practical incentives like tariff reductions.

"It's not a cold decision but a practical one, probably because it doesn't really have significant contents," the official said.