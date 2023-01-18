In China, doctors say they are discouraged from citing Covid-19 on death certificates

BEIJING - During a busy shift at the height of Beijing’s Covid-19 wave, a physician at a private hospital saw a printed notice in the emergency department: doctors should “try not to” write Covid-induced respiratory failure on death certificates.

Instead, if the deceased had an underlying disease, that should be named as the main cause of death, according to the notice, a copy of which was seen by Reuters.

If doctors believe that the death was caused solely by Covid-19 pneumonia, they must report to their superiors, who will arrange for two levels of “expert consultations” before a Covid-19 death is confirmed, it said.

Six doctors at public hospitals across China said they had either received similar oral instructions discouraging them from attributing deaths to Covid-19 or were aware that their hospitals had such policies.

Some relatives of people who have died with Covid-19 say the disease did not appear on their death certificates, and some patients have reported not being tested for coronavirus despite arriving with respiratory symptoms.

“We have stopped classifying Covid-19 deaths since the reopening in December,” said a doctor at a large public hospital in Shanghai. “It is pointless to do that because almost everyone is positive.”

Such directives have led to criticism by global health experts and the World Health Organisation that China has drastically underreported Covid-19 deaths as the coronavirus runs rampant in the country, which abandoned its strict zero-Covid regime in December.

On Saturday, officials said 60,000 people with Covid-19 had died in hospitals since China’s policy U-turn, a roughly ten-fold increase from previously reported figures, but still short of expectations of international experts, who have said China could see more than a million Covid-related deaths this year.

China’s Centre for Disease Control (CDC) and National Health Commission (NHC) did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The doctors in this article declined to be named because they are not permitted to speak to the media.

Several said they were told such guidance came from “the government”, though none knew from which department, a common situation in China when politically sensitive instructions are disseminated.

Three other doctors at public hospitals in different cities said they were unaware of any such guidance.

One of them, a senior emergency room doctor in Shandong province, said doctors were issuing death certificates based on the actual cause of death, but “how to categorise” those deaths is up to the hospitals or local officials.