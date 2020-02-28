In Brief: Taiwan passes $2.77b outbreak relief budget

Taiwan passes $2.77b outbreak relief budget

TAIPEI • Taiwan's Cabinet passed a NT$60 billion (S$2.77 billion) budget yesterday to support relief measures aimed at cushioning the blow from the coronavirus outbreak on businesses, medical personnel and patients.

The measures will give subsidies to those working on the front lines of outbreak prevention and provide additional compensation if their work results in illness or death. People quarantined by the authorities, as well as those who have to stay home from work to care for their quarantined relatives, can also apply for compensation.

The budget will also help hospitals cover the costs of building new isolation wards and stocking up on supplies. Additionally, the Ministry of Economic Affairs will use NT$90 million to build 30 new mask production lines to meet public demand.

HK probes temple linked to 13 virus cases

HONG KONG • The authorities are looking into a Buddhist temple after the city's 92nd confirmed case became the 13th patient linked to the worship hall.

The 70-year-old woman had visited Fook Wai Ching She in North Point many times between Jan 24 and Feb 8, the South China Morning Post cited Dr Chuang Shuk Kwan from the Centre for Health Protection as saying.

"We have not yet identified the exact source of infection, but we suspect (the virus) was transmitted through gatherings and through person-to-person contact, through droplets and other environmental contamination, possibly," Dr Chuang said.

Mexico allows ship with ill crew member to dock

COZUMEL • A cruise ship carrying 6,000 people which was turned away by Jamaica and the Cayman Islands after a crew member tested positive for the flu has docked in Mexico.

The MSC Meraviglia arrived off Cozumel on Wednesday after receiving authorisation from the local health authorities, MSC Cruises said.

"In both instances, the ship was effectively turned away simply based on fears," MSC said. "No other cases of type A influenza have been reported on board MSC Meraviglia."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE