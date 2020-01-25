In Brief : Chinese travellers urged to comply with checks

Chinese travellers urged to comply with checks

HONG KONG • Chinese citizens travelling overseas have been urged by their embassies to comply with airport health checks put in place in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The move came after a woman from Wuhan, the Chinese city at the epicentre of the outbreak, travelled to France and said in a social media post that she had taken medicines to bring down her temperature before the plane landed at the airport.

The South China Morning Post reported that she posted photos of herself at a restaurant in France, saying she had flu-like symptoms before she left Wuhan and had been feeling ill when she travelled to France.

"I had a fever and a cough before I left - I was so scared," the Chinese traveller wrote on social network WeChat, according to Chinese news platform Sohu.

The Chinese embassy in France put out a notice on Wednesday night, asking citizens to comply with border checks.

Eight monitored in JB after coming from S'pore

IPOH • Eight people have been isolated and are being monitored by health officers at a hotel in Johor Baru for symptoms related to the Wuhan virus.

Malaysia's Deputy Health Minister Lee Boon Chye said the eight people, who entered Malaysia from Singapore, had had contact with the man who was confirmed to have the virus in the island republic.

"They are not patients. They are just being observed in case they develop any symptoms," Dr Lee told reporters during a check on the preparations for handling any virus-related incident at Perak's Sultan Azlan Shah Airport yesterday.

"So far, there are no symptoms but they will be monitored for a week," he added.

Dr Lee said there were no cases in Malaysia so far.

Shanghai Disney shuts in precautionary move

BEIJING • Walt Disney Co's Shanghai Disney Resort will be closed today to help prevent the spread of the Wuhan virus, the theme park operator said.

China is observing a seven-day Chinese New Year holiday that started yesterday, a period when the Shanghai Disney park would usually be packed with tourists.

"In response to the prevention and control of the disease outbreak and in order to ensure the health and safety of our guests and cast, Shanghai Disney Resort is temporarily closing Shanghai Disneyland, Disneytown," the resort said on its website.

"We will continue to carefully monitor the situation and... announce the reopening date upon confirmation."

2 Chinese citizens found to have virus in Vietnam

HANOI • Vietnam's Health Ministry has said that two Chinese citizens in the South-east Asian country have tested positive for the coronavirus, but were in a "good condition".

The father and son were hospitalised on Wednesday after showing signs of fever and are being treated at the Cho Ray hospital in Ho Chi Minh City, the ministry said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

The son had recently arrived in Vietnam from the central Chinese city of Wuhan, where the new virus was first identified, according to the statement. REUTERS

Undergrad who flew to US from Wuhan isolated SEATTLE • A Texas A&M University student was being isolated at home on Thursday as health officials said they were examining whether he could be the second known case of the Wuhan coronavirus in the United States.

The man had travelled from Wuhan, China, where the outbreak of the respiratory illness began, and healthcare providers determined that he met the criteria for coronavirus testing, said health officials in Brazos County, Texas.

They said they would promptly announce if testing confirmed the patient's illness was a case of the Wuhan coronavirus.

Five tested in Scotland, with no confirmed cases

LONDON • An incident team has been set up to deal with the threat of coronavirus in Scotland, the BBC reported yesterday, with five people tested for the virus.

Four of the patients in Scotland were believed to be Chinese nationals, Downing Street said, as quoted by the BBC.

The Scottish government said two of those tested had already been diagnosed with flu, while the three others were being tested as a precautionary move.

There have been no confirmed cases of the Wuhan virus in the United Kingdom.