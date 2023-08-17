'In a sauna': Hong Kong's labourers swelter as temperatures rise

HONG KONG - Dressed in a full-body protective suit, an elderly pest control worker could last no more than 15 minutes spraying pesticide along a Hong Kong pavement before the summer heat became too much.

“The longer you work, the more it feels like it’s raining inside the (suit)... it’s just like being in a sauna,” said Mr Wah, 63, who asked to be identified only by his first name.

He emerged from his protective clothing drenched in sweat on a scorching August morning, with temperatures soaring to 32.2 deg C and humidity hitting 87 per cent.

The month before, Hong Kong saw its third-hottest July on record, with the maximum daily temperature hitting 36.1 deg C. The top three warmest years in the city’s history were all recorded after 2018.

Recently, the government advised employers to let workers take longer breaks on hotter days, but companies say the guidelines fail to consider the needs of different work environments.

Activists argue that without strong regulations, thousands of Hong Kong workers remain vulnerable to heat-related illnesses.

“Temperatures in 2022 broke multiple records, so we felt more support was needed,” said social worker Fish Tsoi of Caritas Hong Kong.

She is part of a research team measuring the body temperatures of people toiling under extreme heat, especially the elderly like Mr Wah and his six-person crew.

In July 2022, a pest control firm saw 20 of its workers quit because conditions were too tough, while 10 were hospitalised with heatstroke, she said.

“This situation did not just appear last year – it was years in the making,” Ms Tsoi said. “Nobody took proactive steps to respond.”

‘Slow’ progress

Temperatures around the world are rising to unprecedented levels, with more frequent heatwaves, which scientists have partly attributed to human-caused climate change.

A city infamous for its intense humidity levels, Hong Kong introduced a heat-stress warning system in May to help employers schedule “appropriate work-rest periods”.

It has been issued more than 50 times since then.

Greenpeace campaigner Tom Ng said the “biggest problem” was that employers who ignore the guidelines face no legal repercussions.

“In terms of how climate change affects Hong Kongers, outdoor workers are at the frontlines,” he told AFP.

Professor Emily Chan, a public health specialist at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, welcomed the guidelines but agreed more was needed.

She pointed to mainland Chinese cities, including neighbouring tech hub Shenzhen, which mandate work stoppages and subsidies once temperature thresholds are reached.

“(Hong Kong) has been relatively slow in setting up protections,” Prof Chan said.

Labour minister Chris Sun said in August that his department had “stepped up inspections” and would issue warnings to employers when needed.

Despite the new system having no legal bite, the government can still sue employers “who just turn a blind eye”, he said in May.

Mr Wah, who clocks six-day weeks for US$8 (S$11) an hour, said there is little he can do to avoid heat exhaustion besides operating his machinery in short bursts.

“If you do this for more than half an hour, the human body cannot withstand the temperature,” he said.