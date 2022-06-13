South Korean truckers' strike and the impact on industry

SEOUL (REUTERS) - Thousands of South Korean truckers were on strike for the seventh day on Monday (June 13), protesting over pay as fuel costs surge, disrupting production, slowing port operations and posing new risks to a strained global supply chain.

Here's how the disruption has impacted production and reactions from union officials and businesses.

Autos

Production at Hyundai Motor Co's biggest factory complex, in Ulsan, fell to about 60 per cent on Friday because of component shortages caused by the strike, a union official at the automaker said.

The plants operated for extra runs over the weekend to clear backorders. Hyundai said there was disruption but declined to provide details and expressed hope of returning to normal as soon as possible.

Hyundai's Ulsan factories make about 6,000 vehicles daily, the union said. The strike had cost the automaker 4,000 to 5,000 vehicles as of Friday - worth up to 235 billion won (S$254 million).

Several hundred truckers staged a weekend sit-in outside Hyundai's Ulsan complex but did not block vehicles from going in or out, a Reuters witness said.

Some employees at Kia Corp were using newly assembled cars to make deliveries, customers told Reuters. A Kia spokesman was not immediately available for comment.

Hankook Tire & Technology Co Ltd, supplier to major automakers such as Volkswagen AG and Mercedes-Benz Group AG, has seen daily shipments fall to about 50 per cent of usual, a spokesman said.

Batteries

LG Energy Solution Ltd, SK Innovation Co Ltd's battery unit SK On and Samsung SDI Co Ltd together command more than one-fourth of the global electric vehicle battery market.

One battery maker made shipments before the strike as a precaution, said an official at the maker who declined to be identified. The firm did not experience disruptions last week but will reassess its handling of shipments if the strike continues, the official said.

Semiconductors

The truckers plan to stop shipments of raw materials for semiconductors produced in Ulsan, said union official Park Jeong-tae.

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and SK Hynix Inc , two of the world's biggest memory chip makers, declined to comment.

One major tech manufacturer does not expect near-term disruptions given its inventories of raw materials, said an official at the manufacturer on condition of anonymity.