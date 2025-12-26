Immersive theme park in Tokyo to close after less than 2 years

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Cast members celebrating the opening of Immersive Fort Tokyo in Tokyo’s Odaiba district in March 2024.

- Immersive Fort Tokyo, a theme park in Tokyo’s Odaiba district that lets visitors step into the roles of popular animated characters, will close at the end of February, the operator said on Dec 25 .

The facility will have been open for less than two years.

“We’ve concluded that the facility’s size is too excessive (for our business model),” said a statement by Katana, a marketing company in Osaka city that operates the indoor park.

Immersive Fort Tokyo opened in March 2024, occupying part of the former Venus Fort shopping centre that closed in 2022.

The park recreates the settings of popular animation and stories, giving visitors an immersive experience of playing characters and interacting with cast members.

“We’ll take advantage of the expertise we’ve gained through running the facility (for our future business),” the statement said. THE JAPAN NEWS/ASIA NEWS NETWORK