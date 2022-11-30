IMF chief Georgieva flags possible downgrade in China's GDP forecast

Beijing is looking at shifting away from its zero-Covid policy, said Ms Georgieva. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
3 min ago

WASHINGTON - The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and problems in China’s real estate sector pose continued risks to China’s economy, the head of the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday, adding that the fund may have to revise its growth projection downwards.

Speaking in Berlin, IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva told reporters that the IMF had forecast 3.2 per cent growth in China’s economy in 2022, improving to 4.4 per cent in 2023, but the risks were on the “downside,” and a downgrade was possible.

China did have fiscal space to boost its economy and counter the downward pressure, she said, adding that Beijing was also looking at shifting away from its zero-Covid policy and moving towards a more targeted response, which could help reduce supply chain interruptions and counteract slowing growth. AFP

More On This Topic
China cracks down on protesters calling for an end to harsh Covid-19 measures
China Covid-19 cases hit fresh record high after weekend of protests

Follow ST on LinkedIn and stay updated on the latest career news, insights and more.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top