Coronavirus: Impact on Tokyo 2020

If the Olympics are scrapped... What Japan and Suga could lose

With Japanese politicians casting doubt on whether the Tokyo Olympics can take place as scheduled, The Straits Times looks at what is at stake.

Japan Correspondent
Published: 
1 hour ago
China looms large as the elephant in the room as Japan forges ahead with the pandemic-hit Tokyo Games at all costs.

Organisers seem prepared to dismiss warnings that the Games may go down in history as a super-spreader event, while Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is in effect staking his political future with a General Election due by October.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 19, 2021, with the headline ' If the Olympics are scrapped... What Japan and Suga could lose'.
