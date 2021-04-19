For Subscribers
Coronavirus: Impact on Tokyo 2020
If the Olympics are scrapped... What Japan and Suga could lose
With Japanese politicians casting doubt on whether the Tokyo Olympics can take place as scheduled, The Straits Times looks at what is at stake.
China looms large as the elephant in the room as Japan forges ahead with the pandemic-hit Tokyo Games at all costs.
Organisers seem prepared to dismiss warnings that the Games may go down in history as a super-spreader event, while Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is in effect staking his political future with a General Election due by October.
