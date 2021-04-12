Hong Kong's silent outsiders

'I still can't call myself a Hong Konger'

Invisible Asia is a series of stories, videos and podcasts in which The Straits Times' correspondents cast the spotlight on people and communities around the region, living in the shadows of their societies where they exist largely unseen, unheard and little talked about. In the sixth instalment of our nine-part weekly series, ST shines the spotlight on foreign-born residents in Hong Kong who, after years of living in this cosmopolitan city, continue to be treated like outsiders.

SHANDONG NATIVE, NEW IN HONG KONG Ms Yue Meng Ying inside a cafeteria at Hong Kong Baptist University, where she is a student. She said her experiences with discrimination are rare and usually linked to language as she cannot speak Cantonese. BORN IN
NANJING NATIVE, 14 YEARS IN HONG KONG: Ms Amy Zhang (left) recalled that locals helped her settle down when she arrived in Hong Kong, but she now feels a growing resentment towards mainlanders, fuelled in part by their buying of homes in the territory.PHOTO: MORGAN LAM
SHANDONG NATIVE, NEW IN HONG KONG Ms Yue Meng Ying inside a cafeteria at Hong Kong Baptist University, where she is a student. She said her experiences with discrimination are rare and usually linked to language as she cannot speak Cantonese. BORN IN
BORN AND BRED IN HONG KONG: Mr Keith Chan thinks society has become more welcoming of people of different nationalities in the past two years. The latter's support of the 2019 anti-Beijing protests has made locals feel more friendly towards them. PHOTO: MORGAN LAM
SHANDONG NATIVE, NEW IN HONG KONG Ms Yue Meng Ying inside a cafeteria at Hong Kong Baptist University, where she is a student. She said her experiences with discrimination are rare and usually linked to language as she cannot speak Cantonese. BORN IN
SHANDONG NATIVE, NEW IN HONG KONG: Ms Yue Meng Ying inside a cafeteria at Hong Kong Baptist University, where she is a student. She said her experiences with discrimination are rare and usually linked to language as she cannot speak Cantonese. PHOTO: MORGAN LAM
SHANDONG NATIVE, NEW IN HONG KONG Ms Yue Meng Ying inside a cafeteria at Hong Kong Baptist University, where she is a student. She said her experiences with discrimination are rare and usually linked to language as she cannot speak Cantonese. BORN IN
BORN IN INDIA, 26 YEARS IN HONG KONG: Steven in his flat, which he shares with his fiancee. Since he is rebuffed by landlords, his fiancee, a local, deals with them. PHOTOS: MORGAN LAM, CLAIRE HUANG
SHANDONG NATIVE, NEW IN HONG KONG Ms Yue Meng Ying inside a cafeteria at Hong Kong Baptist University, where she is a student. She said her experiences with discrimination are rare and usually linked to language as she cannot speak Cantonese. BORN IN
BORN IN INDIA, 26 YEARS IN HONG KONG: Steven (above, with back to camera) said the racism, while frequent, is almost casual PHOTOS: MORGAN LAM, CLAIRE HUANG
Hong Kong Correspondent
Published: 
38 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Hong Kong has been home to 33-year-old Steven (not his real name) since he was eight, when his family arrived from India. He speaks a smattering of Cantonese, has a local fiancee and takes public transport like most Hong Kongers.

Yet, he still feels like an outsider in the city he calls home.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 12, 2021, with the headline ''I still can't call myself a Hong Konger''. Subscribe
Topics: 