Hong Kong's silent outsiders
'I still can't call myself a Hong Konger'
Invisible Asia is a series of stories, videos and podcasts in which The Straits Times' correspondents cast the spotlight on people and communities around the region, living in the shadows of their societies where they exist largely unseen, unheard and little talked about. In the sixth instalment of our nine-part weekly series, ST shines the spotlight on foreign-born residents in Hong Kong who, after years of living in this cosmopolitan city, continue to be treated like outsiders.
Hong Kong has been home to 33-year-old Steven (not his real name) since he was eight, when his family arrived from India. He speaks a smattering of Cantonese, has a local fiancee and takes public transport like most Hong Kongers.
Yet, he still feels like an outsider in the city he calls home.