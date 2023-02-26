I’m grateful she appeared in my life, says HK model Abby Choi’s husband after her brutal murder

The mourning partner of Hong Kong socialite Abby Choi said on Sunday that he will continue to care for her four children, adding that he is grateful for her presence in his life, following her brutal murder and dismemberment.

Mr Tam Chuk Kwan, speaking to local media through a family friend, described Ms Choi as a “kind-hearted and good person who always wanted to help others”.

“She supported me and loved me very much,” he said. “She also brought up four cute and obedient kids. It has been a blessing to be Abby’s family or friend.”

The 28-year-old fashion model had a wedding ceremony with Mr Tam, who also goes by the name Chris, in 2016, but the couple never legally registered their marriage.

It is not clear when she was divorced from Alex Kwong, whose parents and brother are now embroiled in police investigations into her gruesome murder. Ms Choi married Kwong when she was about 18 and had two kids with him, now reportedly aged eight and 10. She also has two other children with her current partner, Mr Tam.

Kwong’s brother and father have been charged with murder, while his mother has been charged with perverting the course of justice. The trio will appear in a Kowloon court on Monday. Kwong was arrested on Saturday while attempting to flee Hong Kong and investigations into his involvement are ongoing.

Mr Tam Chap Kwan, Mr Tam’s father who is also the founder of the TamJai Yunnan Mixian eatery chain, poured praise on his son’s partner, describing her as a precious daughter without blood relations. He also revealed that even their driver said she was a responsible mother.

The elder Tam’s wife said Ms Choi would always make it a point to have meals with her or buy gifts during Mother’s Day and birthday celebrations, adding that she carried no airs and was friendly towards the family’s employees.

Mr Tam’s family friend said the Tams and Ms Choi’s mother are caring for the four children, adding that she had told the grieving family to avoid all news outlets and delete any news apps on their phones so their spirits would not be affected.