Man lands in jail for pulling down co-worker’s pants at company party

He thought it was funny. She did not. He’s now in jail after, in a drunken stupor, he pulled down her pants in front of over a dozen people during a rowdy company party in Japan’s Fukuoka prefecture.

The man – a 36-year-old temp agency worker from Yame city in Fukuoka – was arrested and charged with assault following a complaint lodged by his 27-year-old co-worker, according to a report in The Mainichi newspaper.

Investigators said that on Feb 4, during a company party at an izakaya – a Japanese pub – in Chikugo city, the man reached from behind as the woman was standing up to get a plate and pulled her pants down below her knees.

She called him out, but he and the other men with them just laughed at her. Embarrassed, she fled to the toilet.

There were at least 10 other people at the party. They all apparently thought what happened to her was all in good fun. She did not think so, but she kept her peace.

“Even though it was a saddening and embarrassing experience, I returned to my seat to avoid causing a scene,” she said.

But later, despite the threat of reprisal, she went to the police.

“I spoke with the police because the man’s actions were unforgivable,” she said.

The Chikugo police department thought so, too.

In his defence, the man said he was so drunk, and had no memory of what happened.