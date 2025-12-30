‘I can’t move’: Man climbing Mount Fuji falls, dies after calling police

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Mount Fuji is seen covered in snow in Yamanakako, Yamanashi prefecture, Japan, on Dec 5.

SHIZUOKA - A 44-year-old mountain climber died after slipping and falling while descending from Japan’s Mount Fuji on Dec 29 , Shizuoka prefectural police said.

According to the police, the man made an emergency call to the local fire department and asked to be rescued, saying, “My right leg hurts so much I can’t move.”

The police’s mountain rescue team searched for the man in response to the call and found him in cardiac arrest.

He was taken to a hospital but later confirmed dead.

The man began climbing Mount Fuji with two friends on Dec 28 . He slipped and fell at 11am (10am in Singapore time) on Dec 29.

The rescue team found him about 200m south-east of Goraiko-sanso mountain lodge at the seventh station at 4.15pm. THE JAPAN NEWS/ASIA NEWS NETWORK