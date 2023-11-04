‘I am...’ meme latest to go viral in South Korea’s bizarre saga surrounding fencing star

SEOUL - The saga surrounding former fencing champion Nam Hyun-hee’s brief engagement to a con artist is sizing up to be a collective loss, ranging from money lost to fraudulent investments to publicly shaming of the former sports star.

But from the ashes of Ms Nam’s obliterated reputation came an internet meme based on one of her former fiancé’s text messages, mixing English and Korean.

In the message to a potential extortion target, Jeon Cheong-jo - whom police reported has a woman’s national ID number but who formerly swindled money as both a man and woman - pretends to be lacking in Korean vocabulary as someone born in New York.

“I am,” Jeon writes in English, followed by the Korean word for trust or belief, “sillae”, possibly to mean, “I trust you.”

Jeon’s non-sensical mixture of English and Korean, which was consistent throughout the conversation, blossomed into a meme that went viral here.

E-commerce company WeMakePrice launched a promotional event with the phrase “I am ‘teukga (special price),’” while brokerage firm Korea Investment & Securities used the phrase, “I am sillae” in its online reports for top stock market picks.

“I am ‘mayak hyeomui (drug allegations)‘” was the headline for a Sports DongA news article about “Parasite” actor Lee Sun-kyun and K-pop star G-Dragon facing allegations of illegal drug use.

Internet users are calling the type of phrasing, “Cheong-jo-speak”, after the name of the con artist, and wondering when its parody will make an appearance on the comedy programme, Saturday Night Live Korea.

Popular SBS variety show “Running Man” already used the phrase in its latest episode.

This is not the first time a serious social issue has transformed into a meme.

Korean Air Vice-President Cho Seung-yeon, formerly known as Ms Cho Hyun-A, made headlines in 2014 for illegally ordering her company’s plane to return to the gate at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport, claiming that the flight attendance’s service of macadamia nuts was substandard.

What came to be dubbed Ms Cho’s “nut rage” sparked a nationwide furore as a prime case of the type of Korean workplace abuse called “gapjil”, referring to when a person of superior social status uses their authority to abuse or take advantage of those with relatively inferior status.

Ms Cho, the daughter of the then-airline chief and grandson of the company’s founder, was widely condemned and subsequently resigned from her post while receiving a suspended jail sentence for abusing the flight attendants.

Mr Kim Jun-ho, a professor emeritus of sociology at Korea University, analysed the public’s reactions as coming from their disdain of gapjil.