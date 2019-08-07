Hundreds of Hong Kong lawyers join silent march to demand inquiry into protests

Hong Kong - Hundreds of lawyers on Wednesday (Aug 7) marched in silence - the second time since June - to demand an independent inquiry into the series of protests that have roiled Hong Kong, sparked by the highly controversial extradition Bill.

Dressed in black, the lawyers marched from the Court of Final Appeal to Justice Place shortly before 1pm.

This is sixth time the city's legal community staged such a protest since Hong Kong was handed back to China by Britain in 1997.

They fear that the justice department's prosecutions of arrested protesters are taking on an increasingly political slant after 44 protesters were charged with rioting, an offence that carries a 10-year jail term.

Last week, a group of anonymous government prosecutors published an open letter alleging that Secretary of Justice Teresa Cheng of putting politics above legal principles.

On Wednesday, former Bar Association chairman Alan Leong has urged authorities to act to save Hong Kong.

"Because our system is deteriorating at a speed that is totally unacceptable. Unless we do something to regain the trust and confidence of not only Hong Kong, but also of the international community, in the Hong Kong legal system, we are doomed," he said.

On June 6, nearly 3,000 lawyers, all dressed in black, gathered at the Court of Final Appeal for a silent protest - the fifth and biggest of its kind by the legal profession since the handover. They were then urging the government to immediately withdraw the contentious Bill.

The much debated Bill will allow Hong Kong to hand over fugitives to various jurisdictions, such as Taiwan and, more importantly, mainland China, where they said suspects face unfair trials due to the opaque system.

On Wednesday morning, pro-establishment lawmaker Michael Tien told local broadcaster RTHK that he would press Beijing officials to tell Chief Executive Carrie Lam to fully withdraw her extradition Bill and order an independent inquiry into the affair - the two most important demands of the protesters.

"(The protesters) agreed with me that if the government accedes to these requests, at least half of the supporters (of the protest) at the back would have gotten what they want and disappeared," Mr Tien said, referring to his conversation with protesters who surrounded Tsuen Wan police headquarters on Monday.

Mr Tien is part of the Hong Kong delegation to a seminar in Shenzhen attended by members of the National People's Congress and the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference.

"One of the things that was very clearly stated was that (the protesters) were there because the government did not accede to their demands, so they feel that their voices are not heard," noted Mr Tien.

Separately, the Eastern Court has heard the cases of five people charged with damaging traffic lights in Tsuen Wan during an anti-extradition protest on Monday.

RTHK said the five, aged between 22 and 32, face criminal damage charges. Two of them are also accused of failing to provide the police with identification documents.

The prosecution alleged that the defendants damaged traffic lights in the early hours of Monday - ahead of a citywide strike calling for the complete withdrawal of the extradition Bill and an independent probe into the police's handling of recent protests.

Three of the five appeared in court on Wednesday morning. No pleas were taken and they were released on bail of HK$1,000 (S$177) and given curfews, said RTHK. Their cases have been adjourned till Oct 2.

The lawyers' march on Wednesday marks the sixth straight day of protests this month alone.

Hong Kong has been plagued with unrest in the last two months as anti-extradition protesters turn increasingly confrontational in their tactics, leading to riot police firing rounds of tear gas on multiple occasions.

On Tuesday night, a group of protesters lay siege to Sham Shiu Po police station following the arrest of a student leader.

The police then fired rounds of tear-gas from inside the station at the crowd of hundreds.

Baptist University University Student Union president Keith Fong was detained on suspicion of carrying offensive weapons, after plainclothed police said they found 10 laser pointers in his bag.

The police have arrested hundreds of protesters since the demonstrations escalated in June.